CPD Officer Cassie Johnson passes after being shot in the line of duty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson was pronounced dead by her doctors, according to Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt.

“Cassie was an exemplary police officer. She embodied everything that the Charleston Police Department is and strives to be – courageous, compassionate and selfless for the citizens of the city that she loved,” said Hunt. “Her legacy will live on in the officers and the citizens that she touched and inspired everyday.”

Yesterday, Chief Hunt announced Johnson would not be able to pull through her injuries. She is an organ donor and will donate her organs to save the lives of others.

“We may never know who receives Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s final gifts, but I feel certain that those who know the recipients will see a difference in them. I think they will see Cassie’s glow that radiates her desire to help,” Hunt said.

To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. We are at a loss because we have lost one of our sisters in blue. Please don’t stop praying for this family. For Cheryl, for Cassie, and for her beautiful family members who have never left her side. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

Johnson joined the City of Charleston as a Humane Officer on Oct. 2, 2017, and was sworn into the Charleston Police Department as a Patrolman Jan. 11, 2019.

While responding to a parking complaint in the 200 block Garrison Avenue on Charleston’s West Side around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, she was shot in the line of duty. Earlier today on the Senate Floor, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) released more details in the shooting, saying 28-year-old Johnson was shot in the chest shortly after arriving on scene. Capito said the bullet struck Johnson’s badge and deflected to her neck where it struck a main artery.

“This job was a dream come true for Officer Johnson. She loved her community, and our community loved her back. Like all of our law enforcement, Officer Johnson cared for us and was fiercely dedicated to protecting her community,” Capito said on the Senate Floor today. “The entire city of Charleston is hurting so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as well.”

Hunt says a hero’s funeral service will be held for Officer Cassie Johnson at the Charleston Convention Center. The date and time will be announced at a later time.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Cassie. She was always willing to lend an extra hand, going above and beyond in every situation,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “The City of Charleston is a safer, more vibrant place because of Cassie and we are grateful for her service.”

This afternoon, Chief Hunt announced Officer Cassie Johnson’s unit number, 146, would be retired. Mayor Goodwin says flags will be lowered to half-staff until after Johnson’s funeral services.

“Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s passing. I know our entire home state feels the loss of a first responder – those who are selflessly willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said. Cassie’s legacy and service will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to Cassie’s family and to her many friends and colleagues with the Charleston Police Department, the City of Charleston, and the community.”

A GoFundMe set up by the Charleston Police Department Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association has already surpassed it’s $20,000 goal to support Johnson’s family.