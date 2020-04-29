CPD release name of Garrison Avenue shooting victim

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place this afternoon.

CPD responded to the 700 block of Garrison Ave. in Charleston at approximately 4:30 p.m. The

victim, Joseph D. Fields, 46, of Charleston was found deceased outside his residence.

The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an active homicide investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police say there is no threat to the Garrison Avenue community.

