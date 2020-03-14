CPD seeking man for fleeing with reckless indifference causing death, other charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleton Police Department says a local woman died as a result of injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle.

Heather Ross, 35, of Charleston, died yesterday after being struck by a vehicle on March 6 on Grant Street.

The criminal charges on Che Dushon Lark, 44, of Charleston, have been amended to Fleeing with Reckless Indifference causing Death, according to police. Lark also has an original charge of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Charleston Police Department and the United States Marshals Service say they are actively looking for Lark.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480.

