CPD still seeks information on 8-year-old murder of Robert ‘Bob’ Snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -This Memorial Day Weekend marks eight-years since one local man disappeared from a 7-11 store and was found floating in the Elk River.

Sgt. Canden E. Sharp of the Charleston Police Department says there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the death of Robert “Bob” Snow.

On the third anniversary of Snow’s death, his family told 13 News they still sought closure.

“It hasn’t come together like all the other cases. This case has twists and turns in it,” Det. C. Sharp, the lead investigator, said. This case is the only homicide he has not been able to solve.

Snow was last seen at the Go Mart on Bigley Avenue in Charleston. He was a regional manager for 7-Eleven and was supposed to be at a meeting in Kanawha City to get a promotion.

Detectives said Snow never made this meeting. His body was found floating along the Elk River days after by Memorial Day boaters. Snows’ feet and hands were bound with duct tape. Detectives said he had blunt force trauma to his body but no cause of death could be determined.

“This is not a stranger-on-stranger offence. Somebody knows something,” said Sharp.

Detectives told 13 News cell phone records were able to track Snow’s last movements. They said his phone showed his car was driving along 1-79 North towards the Clay exit. The phone temporarily lost service and picked up when he was driving back to Charleston.

Police were able to find Snow’s car parked near the Elk River.

“I can’t tell you what exactly happened. We know Robert was in his vehicle safe and sound at 5:30 in Charleston, West Virginia,” Sharp said.

Five years ago, Snow’s family told 13 News they are just as frustrated and confused as police.

“Time helps but it’s the not knowing. Not knowing who did this that really hurts,” said Annette Snow, his ex-wife, in a phone interview.

“They need to come forward and end this. Do the right thing. And I know somebody out there knows something,” she added.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sharp or the Charleston Police Criminal Investigations at 304-348-6480.

