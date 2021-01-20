Good News with 13

CPD to host drive-thru pet food giveaway

by: Ashley Haycraft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One local police department is giving away free pet food and part care products from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22

The Charleston Police Department is partnering with Greater Good Charities and Chewy to give away pet food and various pet care items at the U-Haul located at Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston.

Officials say cars should enter the U-Haul parking lot from 4th Avenue to get in line for the distribution.

All volunteers will wear masks and will load supplies into vehicle trunks to avoid direct contact with those picking up items, according to the CPD.

“We saw such a good response with the last pet food giveaway that we wanted to do it again…We hope that these donations help folks care for their animals in these uncertain times.”

Chief Tyke Hunt, Charleston Police Department

Builders FirstSource is providing additional support for the event.

