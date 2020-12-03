CPD to retire Patrolman Johnson’s unit number

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police Chief “Tyke” Hunt says Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s unit number, 146, will be retired.

I want to thank everyone for their show of support for Patrolman Cassie Johnson, her mother, Sheryl Johnson, and the rest of the Johnson family. The display of pictures and signs throughout our city is truly moving. I wanted to take a moment to share with you one way the Charleston Police Department will ensure Patrolman Cassie Johnson is remembered by all who follow in her brave footsteps should they answer the call to serve. All members of the Charleston Police Department are issued a unit number and it signifies their seniority and rank. Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s unit number is 146. I am officially giving the order to retire unit number 146 on the Charleston Police Department’s roster. The Charleston Police Department roster will forever reflect “In Memory – Cassie Johnson” beside the now-retired unit number. Charleston Police Chief “Tyke” Hunt

Hunt says people may see Charleston Police Officers wearing pins with the number 146 on their uniforms as well as other memorabilia with the number on it. He says this is to honor Johnson and her service to the city.

“This is our way of honoring the heroic acts of our fallen sister, Patrolman Cassie Johnson, as she gave her life while serving her home city,” Hunt said.

Johnson was sworn into the CPD in January 2019 at 26-years-old after serving as a humane officer. She was the first female officer sworn into the department by Charleston’s first female mayor, Amy Goodwin.

While responding to a parking complaint in the 200 block Garrison Avenue on Charleston’s West Side around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, she was shot in the line of duty. Law enforcement said a male suspect shot Johnson and fled the scene. A man was caught further down Garrison Avenue, was shot by officers during his arrest and was hospitalized at CAMC Memorial Hospital overnight. As of this writing, charges in Tuesday’s incident remain to be filed.

A GoFundMe for Johnson’s family set up Wednesday, Dec. 2 has already exceeded its $20,000 goal in less than 24 hours.