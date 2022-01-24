CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division asking public to help in locating lost Rand resident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Divison says they are asking the public to help with an investigation into the disappearance of a Rand resident who went missing on Jan. 19, 2022.

Michael Quenten Cox, 20 of Rand, has been missing since Jan. 19, 2022, according to Charleston Police’s Criminal Investigation Division. They say he was last seen at the McDonald’s near South Park.

Although Cox lives in Rand, they say that he frequents the west side of Charleston.

They say that his family fears he is in danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cox, the CID says to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.