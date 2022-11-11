UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County.

Turnpike Control dispatchers say the crash happened just south of Standard, West Virginia around 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the 74 -mile marker of I-77N near the Paint Creek Road exit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Turnpike Control, two of the three lanes are currently closed.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.