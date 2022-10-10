MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on James River Turnpike has closed a portion of the roadway.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass. Dispatchers say the vehicle struck the utility pole.

One person was taken for medical treatment, according to dispatchers, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The Milton Police Department says the crash broke a utility pole, and has closed traffic between the Pumpkin Park and Dry Creek until the pole can be replaced.

The MPD says AEP is on the scene working to fix the issue.