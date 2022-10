KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash on Corridor G this evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 on Corridor G near Eureka Road, according to 911 dispatchers.

The crash has shut down the slow lane of Corridor G, and drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Dispatchers say one person was transported from the scene for medical treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.