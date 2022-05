UPDATE: (6:40 P.M.) – Putnam County Dispatchers say I-64 has reopened following a three-vehicle crash at the 34-mile marker.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I-64 East is closed after a three-vehicle crash in Putnam County, authorities say.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:53 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the 34-mile marker of I-64 eastbound.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no word on how long the lane will remain closed.