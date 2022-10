KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has blocked part of I-77 South in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, close to the 105.4 mile-marker near the Eden’s Fork exit. West Virginia 511 officials say one lane of the I-77 South has been closed due to the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.