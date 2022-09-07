UPDATE (6:30 P.M. Sept. 7, 2022) – Dispatchers say the slow lane of I-64 West remains shut down after a crash between Dunbar and Institute.

Dispatchers say one person was injured, but refused treatment from medics.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The middle and slow lanes of I-64 west are closed between Dunbar and Institute due to a crash.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:51 p.m. near the 51 mile-marker. There is no word at this time if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and we will update you as more information becomes available.