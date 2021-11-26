Crash closes I-64 East near Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County Dispatchers say both lanes of I-64 East are closed near Ashland, Kentucky after a single-vehicle crash.

Dispatchers say the crash happened at the 191-mile marker Friday, Nov. 26. One person was taken for medical treatment due to injuries, but the extent of their injuries is not being released at this time, dispatchers say.

According to dispatchers, the lanes are expected to be cleared up soon.