UPDATE: (7:24 P.M., Sept. 8, 2022) – All lanes of I-64 west are reopened after a crash this afternoon near the Putnam-Kanawha county line.

KANAWHA/PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – All three westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near the Putnam-Kanawha County line.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, no one was injured in the three-vehicle crash at the 46-mile marker. The call came in around 4:50 p.m.

Dispatchers say crews are waiting on tow trucks, and then the lanes will be reopened once the scene is cleared.