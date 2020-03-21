Crash closes I-64 at Kanawha Turnpike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64 Eastbound will be closed from the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp in South Charleston to the Washington Street entrance ramp for several hours due to a crash at the Oakwood Bridge.

Traffic I-64 Eastbound will be diverted off at the Montrose exit. As of 3:20 Saturday afternoon, one eastbound lane is reopen.

Authorities are still urging residents to use an alternate route for travel.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories