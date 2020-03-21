1  of  2
Crash closes I-64 at Kanawha Turnpike

Posted: / Updated:

(MARCH 21 PHOTO COURTESY JERRY WATERS)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64 Eastbound will be closed from the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp in South Charleston to the Washington Street entrance ramp for several hours due to a crash at the Oakwood Bridge.

Traffic I-64 Eastbound will be diverted off at the Montrose exit. As of 3:20 Saturday afternoon, one eastbound lane is reopen.

Authorities are still urging residents to use an alternate route for travel.

