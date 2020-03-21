CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64 Eastbound will be closed from the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp in South Charleston to the Washington Street entrance ramp for several hours due to a crash at the Oakwood Bridge.
Traffic I-64 Eastbound will be diverted off at the Montrose exit. As of 3:20 Saturday afternoon, one eastbound lane is reopen.
Authorities are still urging residents to use an alternate route for travel.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- DeWine closes adult day centers across Ohio
- Crash closes I-64 at Kanawha Turnpike
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3 deaths, 247 total cases reported
- Siblings find a way to visit mom
- Google launches highly-anticipated COVID-19 website
- Tearful nurse urges stop to panic buying
- USA Track joins swimming in pushing for Olympic postponement
- Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Freeport, Ohio teen
- White House coronavirus task force holds Saturday briefing
- Couple wears masks during wedding photo