UPDATE (9 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023): One person has died after a head-on crash in Cabell County, West Virginia.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. this evening along Ohio River Road, also known as Route 2, near the Cabell-Mason County line. Cabell County deputies say the vehicle traveling north went left of center, striking the southbound vehicle head-on.

Three people were taken to the hospital following the crash. Deputies say one of the patients, a male, has died and the other two patients are in critical condition.

No names have been released at this time.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team is on the scene now. They expect to have the roadway reopened within an hour.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Ohio River Road, or Route 2, is shut down near the community of Glenwood following a head-on-crash.

That is according to Cabell County Dispatchers who tell 13 News that someone was trapped inside one of the vehicles near the intersection of Frontage Road.

The incident was reported a little after 7 p.m. not far from the Mason County line.

No other information is available at this time.