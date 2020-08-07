Crash closes roadway in Kanawha County, telephone poles down

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say Kanawha Terrace in Saint Albans will be shut down until 8 p.m. this evening Friday, August 7 from Hudson Street to Benedict Circle.
The closure is due to an earlier vehicle crash and multiple telephone poles being down. 911 officials are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
There is no word on injuries related to the crash at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
