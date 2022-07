ASHTON, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 2 in Mason County is shut down due to a vehicle crash.

Mason County dispatchers say the crash happened in the Ashton area around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 on Route 2 near the railroad crossing at Ashland Upland Road.

Dispatchers say there is no word if anyone has been injured at this time or when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as we learn more details.