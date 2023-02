PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County.

Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, according to dispatchers.

Police and fire departments from Culloden and Hurricane responded to the scene.