UPDATE (11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, both drivers were killed in this crash.

They also say that ODOT is setting up a detour in the area.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Rt. 7 in the Athalia area of Lawrence County, Ohio is closed due to a crash on Thursday morning.

Lawrence County dispatch says that two vehicles were involved in the crash at 5:51 this morning.

There is no word yet on injuries, but Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene along with fire crews and medics.

Dispatch says it could be hours before the road will reopen.