Crash closes southbound lanes of I-77 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The southbound lanes of I-77 and one northbound lane are closed in Kanawha County after a two vehicle crash.

Dispatchers say the crash took place on I-77 southbound at mile marker near the 117 mile marker just before 8 p.m. Thursday. That’s about one mile north of the Haines Branch exit.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Dispatchers say they’re unsure when the southbound lanes, as well as one northbound lane – will reopen.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Sissonville Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the scene.

