Crash closes two lanes of I-64 in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County 911 officials say a two-vehicle crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-64 near the 47-mile marker in Cross Lanes.

Dispatchers say the crash happened around 12:57 p.m. Thursday, June 10, and have been told by responding fire crews the road is estimated to be closed for approximately 30 minutes to one hour.

According to 911 officials, one person has been transported, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The Tyler Mountain, Institute and Nitro fire departments are on scene.