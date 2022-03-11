UPDATE: (5:57 p.m. on March 11, 2022): US 23 has reopened after a crash near the Ironton/Russell Bridge.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Both lanes of US 23 in Greenup County are closed at the Ironton/Russell Bridge due to a vehicle accident.

Emergency Management officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and they expect the road could be shut down for at least an hour.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials say there are reports of injuries, but they can not confirm how many people are injured. They say EMS is on the scene for medical transport.