UPDATE: 7-month-old baby injured in Kanawha City crash

UPDATE (11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30): Charleston PD confirms that a 7-month-old child was involved in the crash and sustained a minor head injury.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An accident was reported in Kanawha City Friday morning.

According to dispatch, the 35th Street Bridge is shut down due to a two-vehicle accident at 35th Street and Staunton Avenue SE. There was a short pursuit prior to the crash.

Three people were transported to the hospital, including one child. There is no information on the extent of their injuries.

The roadway is blocked at 35th Street and Staunton Avenue.

Charleston PD is investigating.