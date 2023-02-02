MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – The road is closed near the intersection of Piedmont Road and Snow Hill Drive in Malden after a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:02 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say injuries have been reported, but the number of people injured and the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers called the incident a “T-bone style” crash and said one vehicle rolled over.

Law enforcement, firefighters and medics are responding to the scene.