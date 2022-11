MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — 911 dispatchers say there was a crash around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday in the Racine area in Meigs County, Ohio.

There is no information on injuries at this time, but 13 News has reached out to the Gallia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Responders include OSHP, Meigs County EMS and Racine Fire Department. OSHP tells 13 News that supervisors are still at the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information comes in.