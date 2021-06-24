Crash involving 3 tractor-trailers in Jackson County, OH, closes road

A crash has shut down a portion of the westbound lanes of Route 35 in Jackson County, Ohio. June 24, 2021.

JACKSON, COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A crash has shut down a portion of Route 35 in Jackson County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involves three tractor-trailer trucks. It happened near Caves Road just north of Jackson.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours and the eastbound lanes are tentatively expected to reopen in a couple of hours.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

