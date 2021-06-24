Crash involving 3 tractor-trailers in Jackson County, OH, closes road

A crash has shut down a portion of the westbound lanes of Route 35 in Jackson County, Ohio. June 24, 2021.

JACKSON, COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A crash has shut down a portion of Route 35 in Jackson County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involves three tractor-trailer trucks. It happened near Caves Road just north of Jackson.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours and the eastbound lanes are tentatively expected to reopen in a couple of hours.

JACKSON CO: US 35 is closed in both directions near caves road due to a crash. US 35 WB is expected to remain closed for up to several hours, EB is tentatively expected to reopen within a couple hours. Follow https://t.co/QOF8XXlJa5 for more updates pic.twitter.com/aITEb2kpKg — ODOT_SouthOhio (@ODOT_SouthOhio) June 24, 2021

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.