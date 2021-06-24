Crash involving 3 tractor-trailers in Jackson County, OH, closes road

JACKSON, COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A crash has shut down a portion of Route 35 in Jackson County, Ohio.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involves three tractor-trailer trucks. It happened near Caves Road just north of Jackson.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours and the eastbound lanes are tentatively expected to reopen in a couple of hours.
