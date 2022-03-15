UPDATE(7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022): The Fort Gay Fire Chief says that two patients were lifted out by a helicopter.

Four patients came from the smaller vehicle and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. They say the driver of the coal truck is uninjured.

Surrounding fire departments had to take the patients out of the smaller vehicle.

Dunlow EMS, Prichard EMS and Wayne EMS all responded with ambulances.

They say the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the scene has been cleared.

As a result of the crash, US-52 was closed from around 5 p.m. to 6:48 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A crash involving a car and a coal truck leads to people being trapped in vehicles, injuries and multiple helicopters being sent out to the area, the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department says.

The Louisa VFD says that they responded to mutual aid in Fort Gay, West Virginia near the Paddle Creek Marathon due to the crash.

They say that Highway 52 has reopened as of 6:48 p.m.