FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a mail van on Monday.

At around 8 a.m., deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of US Rt. 19 and Ames Heights Rd., according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department says that a Rural Mail Carrier Van was crossing Rt. 19 and attempting to turn onto Ames Heights Rd. when it was struck by an SUV heading south on Rt. 19. They say the SUV left the roadway and rolled over on its side.

The driver of the mail van was life-flighted to CAMC, and the driver and two passengers of the SUV were taken to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

The sheriff’s department says they don’t believe that any of the injuries were life-threatening.

Fayetteville and Ansted Fire Departments and Jan Care and General Ambulance Services responded.