POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the southbound lanes of I-77 close to Exit 114 near Pocatalico.

No one was injured in the crash, according to dispatchers.