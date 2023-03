MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) – One lane of traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down in Mink Shoals due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:52 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Mink Shoals. Dispatchers say one lane of traffic is currently closed due to the crash.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers, but medics, police and firefighters are on scene.