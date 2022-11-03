UPDATE: (2:03 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – The South Charleston Police Department says the driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash with a motorcycle has been arrested.

According to the SCPD, the pick up truck allegedly struck the motorcycle during the crash. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured. The passenger on the motorcycle was also injured, and both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck will be charged with DUI causing injury. SCPD says the crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE: (1:11 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – Two people were injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a pick up truck on I-64 in South Charleston.

According to authorities on scene, the two people on the motorcycle have been transported to medical facilities to be treated for injuries. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Authorities say they are questioning the driver of the truck at the scene.

According to authorities, a semi truck driver who saw the crash stopped and kept traffic from going into the area where the accident happened until emergency crews arrived on scene.

Officials say all lanes of traffic are back open.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All three lanes of I-64 East are shut down near the Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:23 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022, on I-64 East near the 55-mile marker.

Dispatchers say a motorcycle was involved in the crash, but there is no word at this time on any injuries.

The South Charleston Fire Department is on scene.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.