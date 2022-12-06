UPDATE (7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes of I-64 are back open.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near Nitro due to a vehicle crash.
According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 near the 46-mile marker of I-64E.
There is no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.
Dispatchers say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Nitro Police Department are on scene.