A vehicle crash has closed all lanes of I-64E near Nitro. Dec. 6, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV 511)

UPDATE (7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes of I-64 are back open.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near Nitro due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 near the 46-mile marker of I-64E.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

Dispatchers say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Nitro Police Department are on scene.