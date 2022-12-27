CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane.

Dispatchers say a vehicle crashed into the median, striking and damaging the cable barrier.

According to dispatch, one person is being checked out by medics on scene but has not been transported for treatment at this time.

Dispatchers say a wrecker is already on scene and the West Virginia Division of Highways is heading to the crash site to assess the damage to the cable barrier.