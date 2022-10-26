UPDATE (5:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26): Authorities say a second person has died after a crash in St. Albans this afternoon.

Deputies on scene say one person has been arrested in connection to the crash.

UPDATE (5:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26): One person was killed in this crash, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

MacCorkle Ave SW (route 60) at Winfield Rd in St Albans is shut down until further notice due to an auto accident, according to Kanawha County 911.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A crash has shut down a portion of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans area.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on MacCorkle Avenue SW, also known as Route 60, at Winfield Road in St. Albans.

Dispatchers say the roadway will be shut down until further notice and drivers should find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. We have a a crew heading to the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.