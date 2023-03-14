MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of US 35 is closed in Mason County at the Silver Memorial Bridge due to a vehicle crash.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 on US 35 North. Dispatchers say the crash has shut down the roadway.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles are involved, dispatchers say.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Point Pleasant Fire Department and Mason County EMS are responding to the scene.