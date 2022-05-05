UPDATE: (1:06 p.m. May 5, 2022) – All lanes eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 are now closed at the Nitro bridge.

The coast guard has also closed barge traffic under the bridge, and the St. Albans Fire Department has boats in the water.

A woman is still on the catwalk below and authorities are trying to make contact with her.

All lanes of I-64 and barge traffic are closed at the Nitro bridge as authorities try to make contact with a woman on the catwalk under the bridge. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Nicky Walters)

UPDATE: (12:45 p.m. May 5, 2022) – All lanes of I-64 West are now closed at the Nitro bridge.

Officials with the St. Albans Fire Department say emergency crews have spotted a female on the catwalk below the bridge and authorities are trying to make contact with her.

They have not confirmed yet if the female is connected to the crash.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The slow lane of I-64 West is shut down at the 45 mile marker due to a crash.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:51 a.m. Thursday, May 5, near the Nitro Bridge when a vehicle hit the bridge wall.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time. There is no word on how long the slow lane will be shut down.