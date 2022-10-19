ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

According to Reedy VFD Captain Joshua Hand, the pumper truck was trying to pass a state road dump truck in the 1900 block of Middle Fork Road in Reedy when it slid off the road and down a hill. Hand says the truck then flipped over.

Hand tells WOWK 13 News no one was injured in the crash, and the two occupants’ seatbelts and airbags saved their lives.

  • The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Reedy Volunteer Fire Department)
  • The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Reedy Volunteer Fire Department)
  • The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Reedy Volunteer Fire Department)

Hand says the vehicle was not on an emergency run, and was being taken for routine maintenance when the crash happened.