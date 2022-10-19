ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

According to Reedy VFD Captain Joshua Hand, the pumper truck was trying to pass a state road dump truck in the 1900 block of Middle Fork Road in Reedy when it slid off the road and down a hill. Hand says the truck then flipped over.

Hand tells WOWK 13 News no one was injured in the crash, and the two occupants’ seatbelts and airbags saved their lives.

The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Reedy Volunteer Fire Department)

Hand says the vehicle was not on an emergency run, and was being taken for routine maintenance when the crash happened.