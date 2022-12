KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area.

According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet.

Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped in the vehicle.

Responders include Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department along with South Charleston’s fire and police departments.