MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Mason County 911 dispatchers and Mason County Fair off say two crashes have shut down Fairground Road between Route 62 and the Mason County Fair Grounds near Point Pleasant.

According to Mason County Dispatchers, the first crash closest to Route 62 has been cleared and no one was injured.

A second crash is still under investigation, dispatchers say.

The Mason County Fair says the road could be shut down “for a while,” and drivers should use an alternate route to get to the fair grounds.