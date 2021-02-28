Creek flooding raises concerns in rural parts of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With all the rain the next couple of days, residents living in neighborhoods near water are concerned about flooding.

Rutledge Road in Charleston has a large creek running through the neighborhood, with waters getting high already.

Mile Fork Road also has a creek that could potentially flood.

One resident says it can get pretty bad when it rains too much.

“A lot of the times, if you get three days of rain, the roads will be covered up and people’s yards. You can look over that way there just a little bit and you can see where the yards are rodent away up under the foundation of the houses,” Scott Mann, Resident, said.

Neighbors say they hope the creek spares them and doesn’t overflow this time around.

