Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Creek flooding raises concerns in rural parts of Charleston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With all the rain the next couple of days, residents living in neighborhoods near water are concerned about flooding.

Rutledge Road in Charleston has a large creek running through the neighborhood, with waters getting high already.

Mile Fork Road also has a creek that could potentially flood.

One resident says it can get pretty bad when it rains too much.

“A lot of the times, if you get three days of rain, the roads will be covered up and people’s yards. You can look over that way there just a little bit and you can see where the yards are rodent away up under the foundation of the houses,” Scott Mann, Resident, said.

Neighbors say they hope the creek spares them and doesn’t overflow this time around.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS