A two-house fire broke out in Huntington on Oct. 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer: Christopher Holtzapfel)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a two-building fire in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, they received a call around 12:24 p.m. of two houses on fire in the 600 block of Trenton Place in Huntington.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say they are not sure at this time if the buildings are abandoned or occupied. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as the become available.