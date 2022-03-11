UPDATE (3:26 p.m. on Friday, March 11): Huntington city officials say that this building was a 3-unit apartment building on the 700 block of 30th St. in Huntington.

The call came in at 12:14 on Friday afternoon.

The Huntington Fire Department responded and woke up one person in the bottom apartment.

They evacuated the upper-level apartments, and everyone got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in Huntington on Friday.

Cabell County dispatch says that flames could be seen from outside the building.

The Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene, and Huntington PD assisted with traffic control.