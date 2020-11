CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are currently battling a structure fire near Wyoming Street and Tennessee Avenue in Charleston.

According to dispatchers, it is a possibility someone may be entrapped inside the structure.

We have a crew on scene. Stay with 13 News for the very latest.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.