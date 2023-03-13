HARTS, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are working to put out a fire at an abandoned building in Lincoln County.

According to the Harts Volunteer Fire Department, a fire broke out at an abandoned commercial building in Harts around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon along Route 10, also known as the McClellan Highway. Lincoln County dispatchers say the building is near the fire department.

Dispatchers and firefighters say this is not the first time a fire has started at the building. The Harts VFD tells WOWK 13 News that West Virginia State Police have taken one person into custody in connection to the fire.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.