CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive.

There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to dispatchers.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston EMS are responding.