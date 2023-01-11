UPDATE: (12:20 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023)- Campbells Creek Dr. has been reopened following the structure fire at Dairy Winkle, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Kanawha County restaurant.

Kanawha County dispatchers confirmed a fire at the Dairy Winkle on the 100 block of Campbells Creek Dr. The call came in around 9:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Campbells Creek Rd. is shut down in the area.