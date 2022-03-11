SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in the South Charleston area this afternoon.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the call came in around 2:07 p.m. Friday, March 11 regarding a building at Country Club Village Apartments.

Dispatchers did not specify which building caught fire, but say no one was injured and the fire is now out.

Officials say the Loudendale, Jefferson, Alum Creek, Malden, Davis Creek, and South Charleston volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.