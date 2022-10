Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

They say the house was vacant and it is under control.

The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are on the scene.